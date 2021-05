Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton High School Speech group will sponsor a fundraiser on May 15th for the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Shelter dogs can be walked in the high school parking lot starting at 10 o’clock in the morning. Participants can also bring their own pets. The cost to walk will be $10.00 with Dog treats and cookies also be for sale.

Contact the Green Hills Animal Shelter to sign up at 660-359-2700 or Chloe Harris at 660-635-0346.

Related