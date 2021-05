Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Due to the impending prospect of wet and cool weather on Saturday, THS will hold its graduation ceremony in the THS gym on Saturday, May 8th.

Doors will still open at 6 pm with the ceremony scheduled for 7:30. All guests should plan to enter through the activities entrance on the south side of the school. There will still be no limit on the number of patrons who may attend.

The Performing Arts Center will be open for patrons to view the live stream if additional seating is required.

