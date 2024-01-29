Trenton High School FCCLA excels at Region 2 STAR event

Share To Your Social Network

On January 25, 2024, Trenton High School’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter participated in the Region 2 STAR Event in Chillicothe.

The delegation from Trenton High included students Arianna Ortega, Kenzie Lynch, Reece Weldon, Kali Burchett, Kaegen Croy, Ali Cox, Kinsley Otto, Baylee McCullough, Jena Hunter, Ashlyn Pagel, Astrid Soriano, Kambrea Brown, Seanacie Ireland, and Katelyn Clark.

In the competition, 10 students from Trenton High competed, while three served as evaluators and one as a timekeeper. Additionally, three THS teachers contributed as judges. The 10 competing students formed five groups, participating in various categories including National Programs for Action, Food Innovations, Focus on Children, and Interpersonal Communications.

All five groups from Trenton High School scored gold in their respective events, qualifying them for the State competition scheduled for March. The success of these students highlights the dedication and skill inherent in the Trenton High School FCCLA chapter.

