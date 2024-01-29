Trenton High School FCCLA excels at Region 2 STAR event

Local News January 29, 2024January 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
FCCLA and STAR news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

On January 25, 2024, Trenton High School’s Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter participated in the Region 2 STAR Event in Chillicothe.

The delegation from Trenton High included students Arianna Ortega, Kenzie Lynch, Reece Weldon, Kali Burchett, Kaegen Croy, Ali Cox, Kinsley Otto, Baylee McCullough, Jena Hunter, Ashlyn Pagel, Astrid Soriano, Kambrea Brown, Seanacie Ireland, and Katelyn Clark.

In the competition, 10 students from Trenton High competed, while three served as evaluators and one as a timekeeper. Additionally, three THS teachers contributed as judges. The 10 competing students formed five groups, participating in various categories including National Programs for Action, Food Innovations, Focus on Children, and Interpersonal Communications.

All five groups from Trenton High School scored gold in their respective events, qualifying them for the State competition scheduled for March. The success of these students highlights the dedication and skill inherent in the Trenton High School FCCLA chapter.

Post Views: 52

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.