Trenton High School Drama Department to present “The Snow White Variety Show”

The Trenton High School Drama Department will perform The Snow White Variety Show at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library.

The play will be presented on the evening of December 13th at 6 and 8 o’clock and the afternoon of December 15th at 2 o’clock.

Director Tashyana Dowell says the play will tell Snow White’s story from the point of view of the seven dwarfs and will be like a talk show. Admission will cost $4.00 for adults and $3.00 for students and children.

Tickets for The Snow White Variety Show can be purchased at the door of the Hoover Theater or ahead of time by contacting the high school at 359-2291. Dowell says it is best to buy the tickets prior to the first show because tickets are selling quickly.

