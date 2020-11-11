Trenton High School Drama Club to perform “Hallmark of Horror” on November 20th

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Trenton High School Drama Club will perform a play, making fun of things that happen in horror movies.

Drama Teacher and Director Tashyana Dowell said “Hallmark of Horror” will be performed in the Rissler Elementary School gym on the evening of November 20th at 6 o’clock and 7:15.

The show is anticipated to last about 40 minutes and those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Space will be limited. Tickets will cost $4.00 for adults and $3.00 for children.

Dowell advises anyone interested in seeing the show on November 20th to buy a ticket in advance by calling the Trenton High School at 359-2291. Tickets will also be available at the door.

