Trenton High School Fall sports coaches spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday about their teams and goals.

Coaches in attendance were Tammy Ockenfels for girls tennis, Pam Bowden for girls volleyball, Joel Hultman girls softball, and Kevin Hixson for football. Athletic Director Wes Croy also attended. There are five players out for girls golf, 18 for the tennis team, 23 for volleyball, 19 for softball, and 40 for football.

During the business meeting, sign up sheets were distributed for members to work at the Rotary Fish Fry September 21st and to bring desserts for the meal. The fish fry will be at the Trenton Rock Barn from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening and will include a silent auction and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased from Rotary Club members or at the door.

An update was given on the Missouri Day Parade. The parade committee will meet at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri next Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 4 o’clock.

