Trenton High School Class of 1967 offer scholarships to 2024 graduates

Trenton High School’s Class of 1967 has recently unveiled a new scholarship program for the school’s 2024 graduates.

This initiative will provide two scholarships, each valued at $325, to be utilized at any vocational or trade school beginning in the fall semester. The scholarships are designed to assist students with expenses related to tuition, books, and fees. These one-time, non-renewable financial aids will be directly forwarded to the chosen institutions by the award recipients, contingent upon their enrollment verification.

The scholarship awards will be officially announced during the Annual THS Awards Night. Students interested in applying for these scholarships can now access the application forms at the THS Counselling Department. The deadline for submission is set for April 1, 2024.

