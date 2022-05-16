Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year.
Concert Choir
- Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee
- Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy
- Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker
- Outstanding Bass – Brennen Henricks
- Progress Award – Maxx Baker
Gold Rush
- Outstanding Soprano – Jillian Simpson
- Outstanding Alto – Kate Clark
- Outstanding Tenor – Trent Villacampa
- Outstanding Bass – Caleb Johnson
- Progress Award – Tayler Morton
The Ann Brinser Award went to Mari Atup and the Ruth Risser Award went to Trager Leeper