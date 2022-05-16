Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year.

Concert Choir

Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee

Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy

Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker

Outstanding Bass – Brennen Henricks

Progress Award – Maxx Baker



Gold Rush

Outstanding Soprano – Jillian Simpson

Outstanding Alto – Kate Clark

Outstanding Tenor – Trent Villacampa

Outstanding Bass – Caleb Johnson

Progress Award – Tayler Morton

The Ann Brinser Award went to Mari Atup and the Ruth Risser Award went to Trager Leeper