Trenton High School Choir members receive awards

Local News May 16, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton High School
Trenton High School Choir members received awards during a recent concert. Instructor Tyler Busick said the students were selected for their leadership and musicianship throughout the year.

Concert Choir

  • Outstanding Soprano – Faith Lee
  • Outstanding Alto – Brett Kennedy
  • Outstanding Tenor – Noah Wecker
  • Outstanding Bass – Brennen Henricks
  • Progress Award – Maxx Baker


Gold Rush

  • Outstanding Soprano – Jillian Simpson
  • Outstanding Alto – Kate Clark
  • Outstanding Tenor – Trent Villacampa
  • Outstanding Bass – Caleb Johnson
  • Progress Award – Tayler Morton

The Ann Brinser Award went to Mari Atup and the Ruth Risser Award went to Trager Leeper

