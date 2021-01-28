Trenton High School Band to perform Pops Concert

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Trenton High School Band will perform a Pops Concert next month.

Songs to be performed in the high school gym the night of February 19th at 7 o’clock include the Pirates of the Caribbean Symphonic Suite, the Suite from The Dark Knight, The Best of Kiss, and the Best of the Beatles.

Director of Bands Ethan Stewart reports each band student will receive six tickets to give to family and friends. Community members or families needing extra tickets should contact the THS office the week of the performance.

Masks will be required at the February 19th concert, and social distancing is encouraged.

