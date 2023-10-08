Trenton High School Band shines at Central Methodist University band competition

Central Methodist University (CMU) hosted a high school band competition this past Saturday, witnessing thrilling performances and closely contested results.

As reported by the Trenton Band Boosters’ Facebook posting, the Trenton High School band secured third place in its class for parade performance. Additionally, the band’s indoor drumline secured second place, narrowly missing the top spot by just one point. Meanwhile, the indoor color guard finished third, trailing the first place by a mere two points.

Before the competition, data indicated that Trenton was among seven schools competing in Class Three parade judging. They were also one of four schools vying for the top spot in Class Three indoor drumline and indoor color guard categories.

The competition was a significant event for the Trenton band, which participated in the CMU Band Day after a hiatus of several years. Despite facing stiff competition, the band performed admirably. They won third place in the parade category, boasting one of the highest music scores, and showed significant improvement in their marching scores.

The video is of THS performing in the field show. (Video by Andrea Markell)