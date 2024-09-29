Trenton High School band shines at Carrollton Band Day, earning top spots

Local News September 29, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Trenton High School’s band achieved outstanding results at Carrollton Band Day, earning several top placements across multiple categories. The band participated in various competitions and secured notable rankings among other schools.

Trenton High School’s band placed fourth in the 3A Parade competition. In indoor events, the color guard team earned third place, and the indoor drumline took first place. This marks the third time in the past four years that Trenton’s indoor drumline has secured first place at the competition.

The field show team also performed strongly, placing third in its category. Trenton’s band notably outperformed Macon High School in the field show, a victory that had not occurred since 2017.

