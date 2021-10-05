Trenton High School Band scores high marks in Mark Twain Invitational Marching Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Band and auxiliary units did well at the Mark Twain Marching Festival held on Saturday in Center in northeast Missouri.

According to instructor Anthony Webb, the Trenton band received first place in the parade, indoor color guard, and field show competitions. Trenton received second place for indoor drumline.

A number of caption awards were won by the Trenton Band including the parade, outstanding visuals, and color guard. From the field show, Trenton received caption awards for outstanding visuals, percussion, and music.

Approximately 15 schools were entered for the parade and field show events. This was the second year for the Mark Twain Invitational Marching Festival.

