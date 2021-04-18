Trenton High School Band and Choir take center stage at Trenton High School Performing Arts Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Band and Choir performed on opening night for the performing arts center at the high school on April 16th.

The invitation-only event also included recognition of people who made the PAC a reality. Director of Supportive Services Kris Ockenfels expressed appreciation to project engineers and architects, the board of education, former superintendent Dan Wiebers, current superintendent Mike Stegman, the THS Alumni Association, and other donors, contributors, and supporters.

Stegman said the PAC had been a vision of many for many years.

The PAC opening night April 16th also included tours of the performing arts center and library/media center.

Related