Trenton High School has announced its Students of the Third Quarter.

Those students include freshman Jaycie Griffin, sophomore Oakley Madden, junior Elle Neal, and senior Jacob Roy.

Faculty chooses the students of the quarter based on their citizenship inside and outside of the classroom, their actively seeking and assuming leadership, participating in various school activities and organizations, and their academics.

A student may only receive the honor one during their high school career.

