Trenton High School announces homecoming parade grand marshal and pep rally speaker

The Trenton High School Student Council has announced the Homecoming royalty, guest speaker for the pep rally, and the grand marshal for the Homecoming parade.

This year’s king and queen candidates include seniors Maura Floris, Reece Weldon, Jacole Simpson, Isaac Bonta, Neveah Bowers, Mason Rongey, Caleb Campbell, Josh Truitt, Lucy Price, Jackson Bethards, LillyAnne Foster, and Cayden Farmer. The coronation is scheduled to take place during the pep rally at C.F. Russell Stadium on September 25 at 7 p.m.

Kyle Hoyt, a 2008 Trenton High School graduate, will speak at the pep rally. Hoyt’s senior class ended with a four-year football record of 35-7, finishing 11-1 during his senior year. That same year, the Bulldogs secured both a district and sectional championship, advancing to the state quarterfinals.

Hoyt earned All-District and All-State lineman honors and contributed to a school record for most yards gained in a season. He also blocked for the school’s all-time leading rusher and was one of six team members to play college football. Hoyt holds additional records in tackles for loss and sacks and was selected to play in the Lions Club All-Star Team. He went on to study criminal justice at Missouri Western State University and currently serves as a sergeant with the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.

The Homecoming parade on September 27 will feature Gary Ferguson, a 1958 Trenton High School graduate, as the grand marshal. Ferguson participated in football, basketball, and track during his time at Trenton. After beginning his teaching and coaching career in Macon, Ferguson returned to Trenton in 1965, where he spent the next 27 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator in the Trenton R-9 School District.

Upon his retirement in 1992, Ferguson continued supporting Trenton athletes as a spectator and volunteer. He has served as an official and head-timer at numerous track events throughout his retirement.

As grand marshal, Ferguson will preside over more than 30 floats in the parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. on September 27. The parade will start on Normal Street and proceed down 17th Street, Harris Avenue, Ninth Street, and Bulldog Avenue, ending at C.F. Russell Stadium.

The schedule for Homecoming Day on September 27 will see students released to work sites from 8:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m., with the school dismissing early at 12:15 p.m. Parking lots at THS will open at 1:15 p.m. for community float arrivals, and the parade lineup will begin at 1:30 p.m. The parade is set to commence at 2 p.m.

Before the varsity football game against South Harrison, the Homecoming queen and her attendants will be presented. The day will conclude with a dance for Trenton High School students following the football game.

(This article has been updated with additional information)

