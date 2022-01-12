Trenton High School announces Courtwarming candidates

The Trenton High School Courtwarming candidates have been announced.

Candidates are seniors Teya Cooksey, Morgan King, Gracyn Rongey, Caleb Johnson, Nate Burkeybile, and Kaden Owen; juniors Mercy Schweizer and Gaven Kelsall; sophomores Madi Moore and Milo Simpson; and freshmen Arianna Ortega and Aiden Weyer.

Courtwarming crown bearers will be Case Saul and Emersyn Coe.

Coronation will be held between the boys’ and girls’ basketball games on January 21. A formal dance will be held after the games from 9 to 11 o’clock. Jeremy Hudson will provide DJ services. The cost is $5 per person.

Keithly Studios will be at the coronation and dance for pictures that will be posted online, and a link will be provided for purchase.

School spirit days will be next week for Trenton R-9. Tuesday will be Anything But A Backpack Day where students are encouraged to bring their school books in any type of carrying case. Wednesday will be Wacky Hair Day. Thursday is Duct Tape Clothing Day. Friday will be Black Out Day.