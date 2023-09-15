Trenton High School announces “Barbie” as 2023 Homecoming theme

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The homecoming theme for 2023 has been chosen as “Barbie.” The week of activities commemorating the 81st Homecoming will be held from September 25 through September 29. Students, faculty, and personnel at all schools are encouraged to show their spirit by participating in Spirit Week activities.

The THS Student Council believes that school spirit began when they were attending S.M. Rissler Elementary School. Therefore, they are encouraging students and faculty at all schools to actively participate in carrying on the spirit of Homecoming.

Spirit Week will kick off on Monday with Barbie Career Day. Tuesday will feature Allan/Weird Barbie Day, Wednesday will be Barbie Pink-Out Day, Thursday will be Barbie and Ken Day, and Friday will be the traditional Black-Out Day.

As part of the Homecoming activities, the Student Council and mascots will serve ice cream sundaes on Tuesday for all students. Each day during lunch shifts, prizes will be awarded to the student with the most spirit. Homeroom classes will also be allowed to decorate their doors. A breakfast pizza party will be awarded to the winning homeroom. Homecoming floats will be assembled on Friday, with all students involved in the activity.

The traditional Pep Rally will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. at C.F. Russell Stadium. The guest speaker will be Greg Stahl, who has an extensive background in sports administration and education.

This year, Trenton High School Student Council has chosen Martha Roberts as the Grand Marshal for the parade. Martha is a 1978 graduate of Trenton High School and has been an active member of the Trenton community.

All fall sports teams will be introduced, and the coronation will be held, followed by a bonfire organized and run by THS cheerleaders.

Attendants for Homecoming include freshman Sarai Birkhead, escorted by Henry Lasley; sophomore Ali Cox, escorted by Elijah Miller; and juniors Arianna Ortega, escorted by Mason Rongey. Candidates for Homecoming Queen and King are seniors Jena Harris, escorted by Gabe Novak; Dulce Lopez, escorted by Gabe Stark; and Ella Novak, escorted by Collin Taylor. Crown bearers will be Alivia Busick and Reid Ormsby.

School will dismiss early on Friday, September 29, at 1:07 p.m. for the parade, which will start from the high school parking lot at 2:00 p.m. Entries for the parade are still being sought.

Prior to kickoff on Friday night, the queen and her court will be introduced. The pre-game activities will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the royalty being introduced and escorted across the field. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. The Homecoming dance will follow the game, from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the high school. The cost is $5 per person.

