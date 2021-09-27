Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School take part in Carrollton Band Days

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than 50 middle school and high school bands were expected for Carrollton Band Days held on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Winners have been released in each of the five school classifications involving the parade, field show, and indoor competitions. Both the Trenton high school and Trenton Middle School bands took part.

According to Band Director Anthony Webb, the Trenton Indoor Drum Line placed first and the Trenton Indoor Color Guard took second place among class three schools. Trenton Middle School Band placed third in the parade.

Among results of area schools, Gallatin was a first-place winner in class two of the Indoor, Drum Line competitions. Macon won first place in the class three field show and an award for outstanding auxiliary performance.

Parade division winners in Carrollton, from the smallest to the largest class, were Stewartsville, Fayette, Macon, Oak Grove, and Belton. Field show division winners were, again from the smallest to the largest class, Concordia, Fayette, Macon, Warrensburg, and St. Joseph Central. First place honors also were given for indoor auxiliary and drumline competitions.

Field caption awards went to schools for outstanding auxiliary, percussion, and drum major events.

Related