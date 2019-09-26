Trenton High School and South Harrison High School announce Homecoming royalty

Royalty was crowned Wednesday night during the Trenton High School Homecoming Pep Rally at CF Russell Stadium.

The Queen is McKayla Blackburn and the King is Dalton Burchett, both are seniors at THS. Trenton will host Princeton in the Homecoming football game Friday night.

South Harrison High School in Bethany held the coronation of Homecoming Royalty Wednesday night.

South Harrison’s Queen is Kooper Jennings and the King is Collin Haffey. South Harrison will host Maysville in the Homecoming football game Friday night.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares