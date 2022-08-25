Trenton High School Alumni weekend kicks off September 2, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Hundreds and hundreds of Trenton High School Alumni are expected to arrive in Trenton over Labor Day for the Annual Trenton High School Reunion. Starting in 1949, the first reunion was held with a picnic at Moberly Park and a dance at the Gables Supper Club, and the rest is history as the reunion has continued every year, except for cancellations due to COVID-19.

Directed by the Foundation Trust of Trenton High School/THS Alumni Association, the weekend kicks off with a home football game on Friday night, September 2nd at CF Russell Stadium as the host Bulldogs meet the Lathrop Mules. An all-alumni mixer is also held on Friday night at the Riverside Country Club. On Saturday, the biggest day of the weekend begins with an Open House in the THS Commons, the second annual Car Show at the High School, and Round Robin Tennis Play on the Carl Carpenter-Mike Bosley Courts at THS. Throughout the day and night, class reunions, brunches, and special events are hosted by the “honor classes” with every venue in Trenton filled with activity. On Sunday, the All Alumni Brunch begins at 9:00 in the THS Commons and is followed by the Annual Meeting of the Association at Noon.

Three former teachers of the R-9 School District will be honored by the 25-year class and they are Beverly Bosley, Wenda Seymour, and Shirley Shields. These individuals are annually chosen by the 25-year honor class and are representative of instruction at SM Rissler Elementary School, Adams Middle School, Trenton Middle School, and Trenton High School.

Speaking on behalf of the organizing board, Steve Maxey is Secretary and says that this year will be special as many of the most recent class reunions were canceled due to COVID and this year brings many of those classes together for their reunion to finally take place. Lodging accommodations and catering are at an all-time high, not only in Trenton but in the area adding a huge economic impact to the region.

Businesses are encouraged to welcome visitors to Trenton and show their appreciation to guests with black and gold displays and welcome signs.

Maxey says it is hard to estimate the impact the Reunion has on the community with sales as well as the impact of the Foundation/Association that regularly contributes back to the School District with financial contributions surpassing a million dollars in support of various projects over the years.

Click the link to see the tentative schedule for Trenton High School Alumni Reunion weekend 2022.