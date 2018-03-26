Trenton High School Alumni mailing set to be mailed this week

Nearly 100 alumni and friends of Trenton High School prepared 6,000 mailings Sunday to prepare for the annual THS Alumni Weekend.

Alumni Secretary Steve Maxey says he appreciates the large turnout, which he notes may have been the largest one ever. He notes letters for members of classes from the 1930s to 2017 were prepared in less than two hours for distribution in the mail this week.

The mailings include an official welcome letter from the Association/Foundation, an informational sheet requesting information for the THS Alumni News, a schedule of events for the Labor Day weekend, and letters from the honor classes announcing specific reunion plans.

