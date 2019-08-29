Trenton High School Alumni Association weekend kicks off with window decorating competition

Decorated windows around town will be unveiled Thursday night for the Second Annual Trenton High School Alumni Association Window Decorating Contest as part of the 70th Annual THS Alumni Reunion Weekend.

Past and present classes and school organizations were invited to select business windows of their choice as well as themes. Judging of the windows will take place on Friday. It is free to enter the contest, and groups will participate for prize money. Groups needing to register to be judged should contact Foundation Trust for THS President Doctor John Holcomb, Secretary Steve Maxey, or another board member.

Activities for the THS Alumni Weekend will continue Friday night with the home opener for the football team versus the Lathrop Mules at 7 o’clock and the Class of 1965 hosting an All Alumni Mixer at the Riverside Country Club from 6 o’clock until close. There will be a cash bar available and free light snacks provided by the Alumni Association or Foundation.

Foundation Trust for THS Board member Kevin Bailey says the schedule for Saturday will include a free All Alumni Open House and Registration at the THS Commons hosted by the Class of 1970 from 9 o’clock to noon. There will also be round-robin play at the THS Tennis Courts Saturday starting at 9 o’clock in the morning for alumni. A number of THS classes will hold special events Saturday night.

An All Alumni Dance at the Black Silo Winery that night from 9 o’clock to midnight.

Sunday’s Alumni Reunion activities will include an All-Alumni Brunch at the THS Commons from 9 to 1 o’clock. Bailey explains this year’s brunch was extended by an hour to accommodate the church crowd and other alumni wanting to grab a bite to eat before they leave town.

The Riverside Country Club will allow alumni to golf there all weekend, but those who are not members of the country club will have to pay green fees for each day they play.