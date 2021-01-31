Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship application now available

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Applications for the Trenton High School Alumni Association Scholarship are now available in the THS Counselor’s office.

The $300.00 scholarship will be awarded at the conclusion of the current school year and may be used for tuition, books, fees, or college housing at any college, university, or technical school. It is a one-time award payable to the institution on behalf of the student.

The scholarship was reinstated in 2019 and is available to any current senior at Trenton High School. The deadline for submitting applications is March 15, 2021. The two-page application may be picked up in the Counselor’s office and must be completed using the official application.

Related