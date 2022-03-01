Trenton High School Alumni Association annual mass mailing meeting slated for Sunday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The annual mass mailing meeting of the Trenton High School Alumni Association is Sunday afternoon, March 6, 2022, at 1 pm in the THS Commons.

After several cancellations, the meeting will take place with nearly 6,000 letters to be assembled for mailing. Classes with special letters that are to be inserted are asked to be there early to begin the process. Classes with upcoming reunions are reminded to bring class letters for insertion into their respective mailing and all other supplies will be provided.

Any last-minute changes in addresses or names are needed by Doctor John Holcomb in preparation for printing the labels before the meeting.

Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Alumni Association says the meeting is very important, and the more available help, the better in completing the task.

The 2022 Trenton High School Reunion is scheduled for September 2nd, 3rd, and 4th with many special events being planned.

Related