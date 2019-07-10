Trenton High School Alumni Association announces Window Decorating Contest

The second annual Trenton High School Alumni Association Window Decorating Contest has been announced and will help kick off the 70th annual THS Alumni Reunion Weekend.

Plans were announced for the second annual competition with classes and school organizations, both past and present invited to participate and compete for prize money. Groups may select the business window of their choice as well as a particular theme. Window displays need to be in place by Thursday night, August 29th for what officials are hoping will be a downtown kick-off celebration with the judging to take place on Friday, August 30th.

There is no fee to enter the contest, groups need to secure their own window and register for judging with Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for THS. Maxey says ‘this is one more way to promote the excitement of Alumni week-end and also involve the downtown business community in a special promotion.”