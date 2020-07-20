Trenton High School alumni asked to provide input for planning of 2020 Reunion

Alumni of Trenton High School are being asked to participate in a brief on-line survey regarding participation in the upcoming Labor Day Reunion activities.

Officials of the Alumni Association are in the final stages of planning the 2020 Alumni Reunion and as a result of COVID-19, are needing to determine the participation in a number of events over the Labor Day weekend.

Alums are asked to visit the Foundation Trust for THS – THS Alumni Association Facebook page and answer just two questions. You may also click on THIS LINK which will take you directly to the survey. Answering these two questions will allow for necessary feedback for planning and the Association asks for all responses to be completed by July 31st.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares