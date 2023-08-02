Trenton Heroes and Gifted Group to face off against “celebrities” in softball showdown

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gifted Group and Trenton Heroes have announced a date for their upcoming “Celebrities Softball Game” to be held next month in Trenton. The game is scheduled to take place on September 9th at Griffin Field, located within the Ebbe sports complex near Trenton High School.

Spectators can anticipate an exciting match as members of the Gifted Group and Trenton Heroes will be pitted against a team of notable “celebrities.” The concession stand will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the softball game kicking off at 6 p.m.

Organizers have extended an open invitation to any developmentally disabled individual from the area to participate and join the Gifted and Heroes teams. Additionally, the event organizers are actively seeking celebrities to complete their celebrity team for the game.

Related