Trenton gears up for THS Alumni Weekend

The Trenton High School “Alumni News” is in the mail, and plans are coming together for the annual THS Alumni Weekend set for September 1-3.

Activities kick off on Friday night with an All-Alumni Mixer at the Riverside Country Club from 6 pm to closing. Numerous events are planned for Saturday, including an Open House in the THS Commons from 9 am to noon. Also on Saturday morning, the annual Car Show will be held at Eastside Park from 9 am to 3 pm. Tennis enthusiasts are invited to participate in the annual Tennis Round Robin, starting at 9 am at the Carl Carpenter-Mike Bosley Courts on the THS campus.

Many classes will hold reunions, dinners, and special events on Saturday afternoon and evening throughout the community. Leadership Northwest Missouri will sponsor a dance on Saturday night at Black Silo Winery, with gates opening at 6:30 pm and the event starting at 7:30 pm.

Sunday’s activities include a brunch in the THS Commons from 9 am to 1 pm. The Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Alumni Association will hold its annual meeting at noon on Sunday.

In keeping with tradition, the 25-year honor class has chosen special honorees for the weekend. They have selected a group of eight former teachers and administrators for the honor. Selected are Dr. Gary and Joyce Howren, Ardith and Linda Syfert, Ann Constant, Murray Dennis, Susan Leeper, and Jean Nagel. Each of these individuals served the Trenton R-9 District while the Class of 1998 were students in the system. In addition to being employees of the district, the honorees are also parents of Class of 1998 students.

Hundreds of alumni will begin returning to Trenton next week for what has become a long-standing tradition since the late 1940s. The event is considered one of the oldest and most successful alumni associations in the country.

Representatives of the Foundation Trust Board of Directors will be guests of KTTN on Open Line, scheduled for Monday, August 28.

