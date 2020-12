Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports the first filing for the Trenton City Council.

Glen Briggs of 701 East Fifth Street filed for reelection as First Ward Councilman the morning of December 23rd.

One candidate from each ward is to be elected to the Trenton City Council in the April 6th Election. The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go until January 19th.

