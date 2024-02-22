Trenton First Christian Church surveys need for local Christian school

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton First Christian Church is conducting an assessment to determine the need for a Christian school in Trenton. This online survey poses questions regarding the curriculum and the potential tuition costs families would be willing to pay. Responses to most questions are scaled from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”

The survey indicates that the First Christian Church is being evaluated as a potential location for the Christian school in Trenton. Participants have the option to leave their contact information to receive updates about the development of a Christian school.

The survey is accessible through the website of the First Christian Church.

