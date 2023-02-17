Trenton First Assembly of God Church to host “Better Woman Conference” March 3rd and 4th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton First Assembly of God church will be hosting its annual Better Woman Conference on March 3-4.

The conference will feature Jessica Bryan. Jessica is an author, former Youth and Associate Pastor, wife and mother of three boys, but foremost an Evangelist and disciple of Jesus Christ. She has titled her message, “Arise Warrior Women” (Judges 4:14).

The first session will be held on Friday, March 3rd from 6 – 9 p.m., and the second session will take place on Saturday, March 4h from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. A meal will be provided at the beginning of each session. Attendees are encouraged to attend one or both sessions. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, the 3rd, for shopping at the local vendors’ booths and drawings for door prizes. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, the 4th.

Individuals can register online at this link, or stop by First Trenton First Assembly of God, located at 1107 E. 11th St., during office hours, Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – noon to register.

Childcare will be available upon reservation. Please call 660-359-4400 to reserve a spot for your child or children.

For more information, call Trenton First Assembly at 660-359-4400.

