Trenton First Assembly of God Church will hold a trunk or treat on Thursday evening, October 31, 2019.

The event will be held rain, shine, or snow and will include free candy, a bounce house, cotton candy, drinks, hot dogs, and popcorn from 6 to 8 o’clock.

There will also be prize drawings for three $100 Hy-Vee gift cards and six $50 Walmart gift cards.

The Trenton First Assembly of God’s Trunk or Treat will be moved indoors if there is Inclement weather Thursday evening.

