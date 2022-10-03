Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street

Local News October 3, 2022 KTTN News
Firetruck
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton.

Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department was assisted by Grundy County Rural Firefighters, Trenton Police Department, and Grundy County EMS.

Post Views: 5
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.