Trenton firefighters respond to 12th Street address

A shed in Trenton is considered a total loss after a fire on Thursday night, February 24.

Trenton Firefighter Alex Lovell reports that, when the fire department arrived, the shed built to enclose a wood stove at 705 West 12th Street was fully involved in fire. Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line and extinguished the structure using water and foam.

A neighbor across the street reported the shed fire. The owner had visitors taking care of the house, and the owner was not at home at the time. The Trenton Fire Department identified the owner as Tamara Babcock and the visitor as Scott Riddle. The shed was not attached to the house. No damage was reported to the house, and no injuries were reported.

Lovell says the fire was caused by an improper flue pipe being installed, which allowed the fire to spread to the structure, where it penetrated the roof.

The Trenton Fire Department was at the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, and the Trenton Police Department.

