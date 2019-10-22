Trenton Fire Departments responds to structure fire on Rural Street

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1111 Rural Street Tuesday morning.

Chief Brandon Gibler reports firefighters found heavy smoke coming from an attached garage when they arrived on scene to the residence owned by Carla Dobbs and Mary Tunnell. Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line to control the fire in the garage and a second one and three-quarter-inch attack line to control fire extension into the house.

Gibler reports there was major fire damage to the garage, moderate fire damage to one room of the house nearest the garage, and moderate smoke damage throughout the house. Passerby Mason Owen noticed smoke coming from the garage, called 911, notified the occupants, and possibly saved the occupants’ lives.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, no injuries were reported, and crews were on scene about two hours.

Other departments assisting included the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Emergency Medical Services, Trenton Police Department, Trenton Municipal Utilities, Evergy, and Red Cross.

