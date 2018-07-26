Trenton Fire Departments responds to 3900 East 10th Street

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3900 East 10th Street in Trenton Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Doug Franklin reports firefighters found no smoke or fire upon arrival, but there was light smoke upon entry into the residence owned by Cindy Akers. Crews deployed a water extinguisher and a thermal imaging camera to investigate the cause of the smoke.

The fire department disconnected the electricity and entered through the basement door. Crews found a light fixture in a basement closet had ignited and burnt part of the floor joist and subfloor of the basement ceiling. Franklin reports the fire was caused by faulty wiring in the light fixture.

A water extinguisher was used to extinguish the burning joist and subfloor with crews remaining on scene approximately two hours and twenty-five minutes while ventilation fans assisted in removing smoke from the residence. There was smoke damage throughout the residence and minor damage to the floor joist and subfloor. Franklin says quick recognition by the homeowner and calling 911 limited the damage significantly with no injuries reported.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, and Trenton Police Department assisted at the scene.

