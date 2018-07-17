Trenton Fire Department responds to vehicle fire

The Trenton Fire Department reports a passenger vehicle is a total loss after a fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighter Lane Beverlin says the vehicle at 202 East 24th Street in Trenton, owned by David Thrun, was fully involved upon the fire department’s arrival. Crews deployed a hand line to extinguish the fire and a lawn mower near the vehicle received some damage from the heat.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and no one sustained injuries. Crews were on the scene about 30 minutes.

The Trenton Police Department and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Trenton Fire Department at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...