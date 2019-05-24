Trenton Fire Department responds to tractor fire

The Trenton Fire Department reports a fire Thursday afternoon caused extensive damage to a tractor’s engine compartment and cab area.

Firefighter Lane Beverlin says the tractor was fully engulfed upon arrival of the fire department at East 16th and Lord streets. Crews deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Beverlin notes the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the owner of the tractor is unknown. The Trenton Fire Department was at the scene for about 30 minutes.

Agencies assisting included the Grundy County Rural Fire Department, Ambulance, and Sheriff’s Office as well as the Trenton Police Department.