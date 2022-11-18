Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th.

Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.

There was moderate smoke damage throughout the house and extensive fire damage confined to the basement utility room.

Summers says Missouri Division of Fire Safety investigators determined the cause of the fire to be electrical. Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports electrical repairs will need to be made before electricity can be restored to the house.

No injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department was at the scene for approximately one and a half hours.

Assistance was provided by the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, the Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County Emergency Medical Services, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Trenton Municipal Utilities. No outside assistance was contacted, like the Red Cross.