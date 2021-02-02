Trenton Fire Department responds to electrical fire at Hy-Vee

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Trenton Fire Department responded to Hy-Vee the night of February 1st after the store closed in regard to an electrical fire in a breaker box.

Firefighter Dustin Whorton reports the fire department received a direct call from an employee, and the fire was out upon the fire department’s arrival. There was light smoke in the back of the building. Firefighters checked the surrounding area with a thermal imaging camera to make sure the fire was out.

Whorton says an employee noticed the lights in the store flicker and went to check the electrical panels. The firefighter explains a fire alarm sounded as the employee approached, he found a fire in the breaker box and extinguished it with a fire extinguisher. Significant damage to the breaker box was reported.

Only employees were inside Hy-Vee at the time of the fire, and they were not evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department was at the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

