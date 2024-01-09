Trenton Fire Department responds to 65 calls in November, 2023

The Trenton Fire Department responded to 65 calls for service in November. A November Run Summary shows that 42 of those calls were for emergencies, five for mutual aid emergencies, and 18 for additional services. There have been 620 total calls for service year-to-date through November.

The November emergency calls included 28 medical assists, six false alarms, four outdoor fires, and two structure fires. There was one emergency call for hazardous materials and one for police assistance.

The mutual aid calls included three for structure fires, one for a vehicle fire, and one for a motor vehicle collision.

The calls for additional services included seven for residential rental inspections, three for airport inspections, three for rental reinspections, and two for residential smoke alarm installations. Other additional calls for service included one commercial fire inspection, one public service or community event, and one CPR/first aid training class.