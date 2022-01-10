Trenton Fire Department responds to 1801 Chicago Street

A house fire late Saturday night in Trenton caused extensive smoke and fire damage to the basement, and extensive smoke and moderate fire damage to one room upstairs at 1801 Chicago Street.

Firefighter Dustin Whorton reported there were no injuries. The owner was listed as Melanie Avery.

The report indicated moderate smoke was showing upon arrival of the fire department. The blaze was reported in the basement of the structure but firefighters did not find fire at that location in the home. Firefighters then made entry to the main level of the house where fire was discovered in one room above the furnace.

A complete search was made of the house, however, there was nobody in the home. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots and a ventilation fan was utilized to clear the smoke.

The cause of the blaze was undetermined. Firefighters were on the scene about 90 minutes after being contacted shortly before midnight.

Trenton firefighters were assisted by the Grundy County Rural Fire Department, Grundy County Ambulance Service, Trenton police, and Trenton Municipal Utilities.