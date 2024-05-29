Trenton Fire Department responds to 53 calls in April

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Fire Department responded to 53 calls for service in April 2024.

A summary shows 28 calls were for emergencies, 2 were for mutual aid, and 23 were for additional services.

The April emergency calls included 17 medical assists, four false alarms, four motor vehicle collisions, two outdoor fires, and one structure fire. The mutual aid calls included one structure fire and one motor vehicle collision. The additional services included 14 residential rental inspections, five public service/community events, three rental re-inspections, and one CPR/first aid training class.

The Trenton Fire Department reports all five of its Firefighter 1 and 2 students passed all of their skills and tests and are now state-certified. April’s department-wide training was canceled due to the weather.

