Trenton Fire Department releases summary of activities for October 2023

The Trenton Fire Department responded to 61 calls for service in October. An October Run Summary shows 31 of those calls were for emergencies, one was for a mutual aid emergency call, and 29 were for additional services.

There were 555 total calls for service year to date through October. That was 81 fewer than January through October 2022.

The October emergency calls included 18 medical assists, six false alarms, two vehicle fires, two police assistance, one structure fire, one motor vehicle collision, and one trash, brush, grass, or outdoor equipment fire. The mutual aid emergency call was for a motor vehicle collision. Calls for additional service included 10 residential inspections, eight public service or community events, five fire safety presentations, three fire station tours, one commercial fire inspection, one rental reinspection, and one CPR or first aid training class.

The Trenton Fire Department will host a regional school bus extrication training December 8th and 9th. The University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute will provide the training. The Missouri Department of Fire Safety will fund the training.