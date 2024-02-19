Trenton Fire Department logs 58 service calls in January

Trenton Fire Department
The Trenton Fire Department reported a total of 41 emergency calls in January, 2024 which included two structure fires and three instances of overheating without fire. The department also responded to 23 medical assists and one motor vehicle collision. Additionally, there were 12 false alarms reported. No outdoor fires, hazardous materials incidents, or hazardous conditions were reported during this period.

In terms of mutual aid, the Trenton Fire Department assisted with one motor vehicle collision, resulting in a total of one mutual aid emergency call.

The department also offered additional services, including five residential rental inspections, two rental re-inspects, and one residential smoke alarm installation. Seven public service or community events were held, and one CPR/First Aid training class was conducted. No airport inspections, aircraft fueling, commercial fire inspections, fire safety drills/presentations, or fire extinguisher training were reported. In total, 16 additional services were provided, bringing the grand total of calls for service to 58.

Digital Correspondent

