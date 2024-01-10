Trenton Fire Department answers 50 calls for service in December, 2023

The Trenton Fire Department responded to 50 calls for service in December. A December run summary shows that 25 of those calls were for emergencies, and 25 were for additional services.

There were 670 total calls for service in 2023. This number is 34 more calls than the Trenton Fire Department responded to in 2022, and it matches the count from 2021.

The December emergency calls included 16 medical assists, five false alarms, two hazardous materials incidents, one overheating, and one public assistance case. The additional services comprised eight residential rental inspections, five rental reinspections, three commercial fire inspections, three fire extinguisher training, two airport inspections, two public service or community events, one fire station tour, and one CPR/first aid training class.

The Trenton Fire Department reports that the training facility was used four times in the fourth quarter, with 22 man-hours logged. Year-to-date utilization included 57 occasions with a total of 599 man-hours logged.