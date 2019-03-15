Trenton Finance, Utility, and Administrative committees to meet Tuesday

The Trenton Finance, Utility, and Administrative committees will meet Tuesday, March 19th, with each meeting held at Trenton City Hall.

The Finance Committee will continue discussion of the 2019-2020 budget at 6 o’clock that evening. The agenda will focus on Trenton Municipal Utilities.

The Utility Committee will discuss pad and pole mount transformer bids at 6:30.

The Administrative Committee will discuss an ordinance regarding snow removal from sidewalks at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.

Animal boarding proposals will also be reviewed.