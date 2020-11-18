Trenton Finance Committee to recommend raising pay of Trenton police officers and dispatchers

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Finance Committee on Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020, approved recommending to the city council raising the pay of police officers and dispatchers. City Administrator Ron Urton says raises are needed to help attract and retain officers.

He reports the recommendation involves raising officers’ pay $3.00 per hour and dispatchers $1.00 per hour. It also involves paying salaried officers overtime pay for hours over 45 per week when performing patrolling duties.

The estimated cost for the raises would be $120,000 per year. Part of that cost would be offset by reduced expenses for increased part-time and over-time needs due to a staff shortage.

Urton notes the Trenton Police Department is short three officers.

Meeting on Tuesday evening as well was the Trenton Utility Committee who heard department reports. City Administrator Ron Urton reports a new electric transformer is tentatively scheduled to be delivered and installed in December. Summer operations for the sewer are done, and work is being done on maintenance items. Water operations are happening as usual. A leaking pipe is being repaired at the river pump station.

