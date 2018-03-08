Trenton Finance Committee to recommend pay raises

The Trenton Finance Committee voted Wednesday evening to recommend to the Trenton City Council raises in pay for employees.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports the committee is recommending a 50 cent per hour raise for utility employees as well as for pay-per-call firefighters and reserve police officers. She said the committee also recommended departments taking on extra duties due to job reduction receive a 25% increase in the savings of the salaries.

Simpson noted department heads would split the increase amongst their employees.

Like this: Like Loading...