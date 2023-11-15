Trenton Finance Committee to meet Thursday afternoon

The Trenton Finance Committee is set to meet at the Trenton City Hall on November 16th at 4:30 PM. The committee’s agenda is packed with significant topics, including discussions on a cost of living adjustment and a wage adjustment.

Additionally, the meeting will cover a review of the 2023-2024 budget. The committee will also discuss the starting wages for the water and sewer distribution department. Another critical item on the agenda is the proposed separation of the roles of city administrator and utility director.